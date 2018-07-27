Cricket community congratulates Imran Khan on election victory

Former international cricketers also congratulated Imran Khan on his party's victory in the general election. Photo: File

The cricket community flooded Imran Khan's social media with congratulatory messages after unofficial results declared his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), as the winner in general election 2018.

Imran marked his presence in the cricket world, not only by captaining the Pakistan team but also leading his side to the World Cup crown in 1992.

Current and former cricketers from Pakistan and the world over took to social media to congratulate the cricketer-turned-politician, who is the likely prime minister of the country after more than two decades of political struggle.

Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev, in a video message, congratulated the PTI chief on his achievement.

“You shouldn’t discount his 25 years of struggle to reach this point either," Dev said. “Imran is a born leader and I truly hope he can help his country.”

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop, ex-England captain Michael Vaughan, former great Geoffrey Boycott, and Sri Lanka's Russell Arnold tweeted their congratulations.

Chairman of the Indian Premier League, Rajeev Shukla, tweeted his best wishes for Imran Khan, and expressed hope that as PM, he would work to improve Indo-Pak ties.

Commentator and former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said Imran is "the epitome of setting the bar high and reaching it."

Former and current members of the Pakistan cricket team shared their excitement at Imran Khan's victory in the elections.







