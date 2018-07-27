Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jul 27 2018
GEO NEWS

PTI approaches MQM-P to discuss possible alliance

Friday Jul 27, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Friday invited Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to join their incoming government.

The senior leadership of both the parties are expected to meet in the coming days.

Dr Siddiqui confirmed that his party was invited by Jahangir Tareen to join their incoming government but added that the decision to meet PTI representatives would be taken by the Rabita Committee.

MQM-Pakistan has summoned Rabita Committee meeting today at its Bahadurabad office.

Tareen told Dr Siddiqui that both the parties should have a dialogue as they have been given mandate by the people of Karachi, Siddiqui replied that his party's doors are open for dialogue.

In what is being considered to be a surprising development, the PTI won 14 of 21 seats from Karachi while MQM-P won four. 

