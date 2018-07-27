PML-N to name Shehbaz opposition leader NA, Hamza eyes CM Punjab slot: sources

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif is expected to become Opposition Leader in the newly-elected National Assembly, sources told Geo News.



In case the party is able to form government in Punjab, it will name Shehbaz’s son Hamza as the chief minister of the province.

Party leader Saad Rafique will be named opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly if the PML-N fails to form a government in the province.

In the Punjab Assembly, as per the ECP's results of 294 out of 295 total seats, the PML-N bagged 127 and PTI 122 seats.

The PML-Q won seven seats, PPP six and the PML-Functional, Balochistan Awami Party and Pakistan Awami Raj one each.

Independents elected to the provincial assembly stand at 29.

In the provincial assembly, only the result of PP-1 (Attock) is awaited as in the total house of 297, polling wasn't held on PP-87 and PP-103 due to the death of candidates.

Earlier today, Hamza Shehbaz said his party will form a government in Punjab, while PTI's Naeemul Haq expressed confidence that his party has the required numbers too.