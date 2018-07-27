Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jul 27 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Sattar attends APC against Rabita Committee's advice

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jul 27, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar on Friday attended the All Parties Conference called by the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz contrary to Rabita Committee's decision.

The party's decision-making body decided to not send their representatives in the APC called by the opposition parties in formulating a joint strategy against the election results after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen approached the party to discuss a possible alliance.

"Kanwar Naveed Jameel is in contact with the Rabita Committee not me. I was not conveyed decision taken by the committee on the APC," Sattar said.

MQM-Pakistan leader Amir Khan rejected Sattar's claim by maintaining that Rabita Committee categorically told Sattar to not attend the APC.

"It was a decision taken by the Rabita Committee to not attend the APC," the senior MQM leader said.

Sattar, in response to a question by Geo News, said that he is attending the APC because he doesn’t accept the election result. 

