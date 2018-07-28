Jehangir Tareen to visit Karachi today for possible PTI alliance with MQM-P

PTI leader Jehangir Tareen. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jehangir Tareen will visit Karachi today (Saturday) to meet Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leadership.

“Tareen will formally invite MQM-P to join PTI's coalition government,” sources told Geo News.

Tareen's visit comes a day after he made telephonic contact with MQM-P Convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to join their incoming government.

Dr Siddiqui confirmed that his party was invited by Tareen to join PTI but said the decision would be taken by the Rabita Committee.

PTI has started preparations for formation of government at the Centre after it won a majority of seats in the National Assembly.

Leaders of the Imran Khan-led party have started contacting representatives of different parties and independent candidates for the formation of a coalition government, sources said.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has so far released provisional results of 267 of the 270 NA seats.

According to the results, PTI is leading the NA tally with 115 NA seats. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is trailing with 64 and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) with 43 seats.

There are a total 13 independents in the NA so far as well.

Moreover, the alliance of religious parties, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), bagged 13 seats while MQM-P got six and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid got four seats, respectively.