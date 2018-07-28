Can't connect right now! retry
These NA constituencies had highest number of rejected votes

Saturday Jul 28, 2018

A woman casting her vote. Photo: AFP/ File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released a list of constituencies in which the most number of votes were rejected for National Assembly seats.

The most number of votes were rejected in NA-86, Mandi Bahauddin 2, the electoral body said.

As per details, 15,568 votes were rejected in the NA-86 constituency which saw Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member Nasir Iqbal Bosal win against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Nazar Mohammad Gondal with a margin of around 67,000 votes.

Similarly, 15,340 votes were rejected in NA-197, Kashmore. Pakistan Peoples Party’s Ehsan-Ur-Rehman Mazari secured victory in the constituency.

In NA-196, 13,660 votes were rejected. PTI’s Muhammad Mian Soomro emerged victor from the Jacobabad constituency.

Further, 13,597 votes were rejected in NA-260, Nasirabad-Kachhi-Jhal Magsi constituency from which Balochistan Awami Party’s Khalid Hussain Magsi won during the July 25 polls.

In NA 205, Ghotki 2 where independent candidate Ali Muhammad Khan Mahar won, 13,458 votes were rejected.

