SC wraps up suo motu notice on appointment of VCs in medical universities

LAHORE: The Supreme Court on Saturday wrapped up its suo motu notice on appointment of vice-chancellors (VCs) in public sector medical universities across Punjab.



Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar had earlier taken a suo moto notice of vacancies in medical universities' VC posts and had directed the Punjab government to appoint regular VCs from the senior-most doctors on strict merit.

The health secretary informed the bench at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry earlier today that Dr Javed Akram has been appointed as VC of the University of Health Sciences.

Akram previously served as the founding VC of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU), Islamabad, and as the former principal of Allama Iqbal Medical College Lahore.

The health secretary further told the court that Mustafa Kamal Pasha has been appointed as VC of Nishtar Medical University for a four-year term.

With this, VCs of all six public medical universities have now been appointed, the secretary told the court.

The court, after listening to the secretary, wrapped up the suo motu hearing of the case.

In April, the Supreme Court had ordered removal of temporary VCs of Fatima Jinnah Medical College University, Rawalpindi Medical University and Faisalabad Medical University, and directed the concerned authorities to make permanent appointments in their place.