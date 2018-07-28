Number game in favour of PTI to make next government

ISLAMABAD: It’s obvious that the number game is in the favour of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to make the next federal government, but interestingly the party would have to leave as many as six national assembly seats before the vote count for the Leader of the House (Prime Minister).



PTI leads the national assembly tally with 116 seats. Trailing is the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with 64 seats and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) with 43 seats. The alliance of religious parties, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), bagged 13 NA seats, tying with 13 independents who also won the seats.

The PTI has started negotiations with the political parties and independent candidates for the government formation.

PTI will be successful in forming the government with the support of Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Balochistan Awami Party and independent candidates.

Imran Khan won on all five contested seats, he would have to leave four seats before taking oath. Ghulam Sarwar Khan won from NA-59, NA-63 (Rawalpindi), he would also have to withdraw from a seat.

Pervaiz Khattak won a national assembly and two provincial assembly seats, he would also have to leave national assembly seat as according to reports the party has nominated him to continue as Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa Chief Minister.

The PTI's seat tally in actual now stands at 110. There will be by-election on seats withdrawn by the winning candidates.