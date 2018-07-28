PML-N to mull over oath-taking of parliamentarians on July 29

Opposition parties, who had rejected the results of the General Election 2018, anxiously await the decision of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz regarding oath-taking of parliamentarians.



While speaking to media after All Parties Conference on Friday, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal’s Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman had announced that the opposition has severe reservations against the results, adding that the parties have decided that its parliamentarians will not take their oaths till elections are held again.

However, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif had remarked that he cannot announce a decision pertaining to oath-taking till he holds talks with party leadership.

Shehbaz has summoned an advisory meeting of the party in Lahore tomorrow (Sunday) to discuss the issue.

Sources informed Geo News that the decision pertaining to the issue will be made after consultation with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, who is currently imprisoned at Adiala jail.

APC rejects 'rigged' election results

The All Parties Conference, which was convened by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), rejected the results of the July 25 general election result.

PML-N president Shehbaz and JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman spoke to the media after presiding over the APC meeting on Friday.

"People have been robbed of their mandate," Fazlur Rehman said, added, "people claiming victory in the elections, we reject their claims as well."

He remarked: "We want democracy. We have sacrificed so much for democracy to prosper in the country." People who think they have won fairly should know that they have no real power, he said.

He further said that they will organise protest demonstrations in different parts of the country till elections are held again.