Munich airport cancels 200 flights after intruder alert

Saturday Jul 28, 2018

Travellers gather in front of information boards in the Munich airport after hundreds of flights were cancelled and thousands of people evacuated when an unidentified person entered a secure area. Photo: AFP

BERLIN: Around 200 flights had to be cancelled and two terminals evacuated at Munich airport on Saturday after an unidentified person entered a secure area, police and the airport said.

The person -- a woman -- made it into a secure area of Terminal 2 without being checked and then disappeared without trace despite an extensive search, police said, adding that they did not believe she represented an "extreme danger".

Several thousand people at the airport on a busy weekend of holiday departures had to be evacuated.

Sixty flights were also delayed.

