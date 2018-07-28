Shehbaz seeks PPP’s support to form govt in Punjab

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif requested support of Pakistan Peoples Party MPAs to form the government in Punjab, sources informed Geo News.



Shehbaz requested the support of six PPP MPAs for the formation of PML-N government in a meeting with Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood in Lahore. Sources said that it was a positive meeting.

Mahmood, the PPP’s president of South Punjab, maintained that both the parties signed Charter of Democracy in the past and can work together in the future as well but it would be the senior leadership which will take final decision on government formation in Punjab.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz is scheduled to meet PPP leader Khursheed Shah on Sunday. Shah will be meeting the PML-N leader on the direction of senior party high command. The meeting will take place in Islamabad.

Ayaz Sadiq seeks support from PML-Q

PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq sought support from the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for the government formation in Punjab, informed sources.

The PML-Q has seven elected members in the Punjab Assembly.