MQM-P forms new strategy for way forward: sources

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) said Saturday night it has, for now, formed a strategy regarding the political future forward, Geo News reported, citing sources.

The MQM-P, which lost to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), a political party that secured success throughout most of the country and is led by Imran Khan, the Prime Minister-in-waiting, said it may enter discussions with the leading group.



However, it would first wait for the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to announce their decisions regarding the oath-taking.

Sources further added that most of its members opine that if the PML-N and PPP take the oath so should the MQM-P.

