Chaudhry Sarwar invites independent MPA-elect Ajmal Cheema to join PTI

KARACHI/FAISALABAD: A senior leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) met with an independent MPA-elect Saturday night here in Chak Jhumra, Geo News reported, as the leading political party continues to work on forming a government.



Senator Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, one of the PTI's primary members, travelled to Chak Jhumra — reportedly on party chief Imran Khan's orders — and met Chaudhry Ajmal Cheema, an independent member-elect of the Punjab Assembly, at the latter's residence.



As the PTI speeds up its work to form a government not only at the centre but at the provincial level as well, especially Punjab, Sarwar extended an official invitation to Cheema to join his party.



After the meeting concluded, the PTI official remarked that most of the independent candidates will join his party very soon. The chief minister of Punjab will also be from the PTI, he added.