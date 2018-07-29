Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jul 29 2018
By
Waqar Satti

PML-N, PPP decide against boycott of Parliament: sources

By
Waqar Satti

Sunday Jul 29, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Sunday decided that they would become part of Parliament and not opt for a boycott, sources told Geo News.

“Despite their reservations, both the PML-N and PPP have decided that their elected candidates will take the parliamentary oath,” the sources said. 

The two parties have agreed to lodge protest against alleged rigging in the 2018 General Election in the Parliament, sources added.

Advisory committees of both the parties will meet each other and leaders of other political parties today in this regard and make a formal announcement, they further said.

A day earlier, former leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah said he had apprised PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif that the PPP does not want to boycott Parliament.

Khursheed Shah to meet Shehbaz Sharif tomorrow: sources

Shah will be meeting the PML-N leader on the direction of senior party high command

PPP's advisory committee will comprise Shah, Naveed Qamar, Yousuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Sherry Rehman, Farhatullah Babar and Qamar Zaman Kaira.

While the PML-N committee will include former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Saad Rafique and former National Assembly speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

“The committees of PML-N and PPP will also meet Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) leadership,” Shah said.

The PPP leader continued, “We will also meet Awami National Party (ANP) leader Asfandyar Wali, Pakh­tun­khwa Milli Awami Party's (PkMAP) Mehmood Achakzai and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) member Farooq Sattar.”

Earlier, sources had said that the senior leadership of PML-N will meet today to discuss the oath-taking issue.

The suggestion to boycott parliament by several parties, which had rejected the poll results, came up during the multiparty conference on Friday evening. 

While speaking to the media after the All Parties Conference on Friday, MMA President Maulana Fazlur-Rehman had announced that the opposition parties have severe reservations over July 25 poll results.

Shehbaz seeks PPP’s support to form govt in Punjab

Shehbaz requested the support of six PPP MPAs for the formation of PML-N government in a meeting with Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood

“Opposition parties have decided that their parliamentarians will not take their oaths till elections are held again,” the MMA president had said.

However, Shehbaz had remarked that he could not announce the decision pertaining to oath-taking till he held talks with party leadership.

Sources had further said that the decision pertaining to the issue will be made after consultation with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently imprisoned at Adiala Jail.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM