Meghan Markle reportedly approves of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' engagement

Meghan Markle and Priyanka Chopra. Photo: Harper's Bazaar

Priyanka Chopra’s long-time friend Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has approved of the actor’s engagement to singer Nick Jonas, according to a report.

A source told E! News that the Duchess of Sussex is "very excited" for the couple.

"Everyone is very happy and they are definitely a great match," the insider further shared.

Meghan and Priyanka have been friends for some time now and the Bollywood actor also attended the former Suits star’s wedding to Prince Harry in May this year.

While Priyanka and Jonas have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, reports have been doing the rounds that the two got engaged after the singer popped the question on the Bollywood superstar’s birthday in London.

Priyanka also walked out of Salman Khan-starrer Bharat citing personal reasons.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar confirmed Priyanka’s exit from the film in a tweet by mentioning that she informed the team “in the nick of time”, alluding to her relationship with Nick Jonas.

"The reason is very very special," he tweeted. "She told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her."

Priyanka, who won the Miss World pageant in 2000, has become one of Bollywood's most identifiable stars and, more recently, one of the few to achieve success in the West.

She has starred in the thriller series Quantico on US network ABC and, in her career as a singer, has released songs with US chart-toppers including Pitbull and The Chainsmokers.

Jonas first found success as a child as the frontman of The Jonas Brothers with his two siblings.

Also an actor on theatre and in television, Jonas returned to music as a young adult with a new, mature image and has often been seen as a sex symbol. He has been romantically linked to a number of prominent women including Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez.

People magazine said that, while Jonas and Priyanka have known each other for some time, they began dating just two months ago and the relationship was serious enough that she introduced him to her mother in India.