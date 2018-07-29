Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jul 29 2018
PML-N seeks PML-Q's support to form government in Punjab

Sunday Jul 29, 2018

LAHORE: As the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) battle over who will form the Punjab government, Shehbaz Sharif has stepped up efforts to woo political parties.

After seeking support from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the PML-N has also reached out to Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq has sought support from PML-Q Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for formation of government in Punjab, sources told Geo News.

A day earlier, Shehbaz requested the support of six PPP MPAs for the formation of PML-N government in a meeting with Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood in Lahore. 

Shehbaz seeks PPP’s support to form govt in Punjab

Shehbaz requested the support of six PPP MPAs for the formation of PML-N government in a meeting with Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood

Mahmood, PPP president of South Punjab, maintained that both the parties signed the Charter of Democracy in the past and can work together in the future as well but it would be the senior leadership which will take final decision on the government formation in Punjab, sources said.

Shehbaz is scheduled to meet PPP leader Khursheed Shah today.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the PML-N emerged as the largest party in Punjab with 127 seats. PTI was a close second with 123 seats followed by the PML-Q with seven, the PPP with six and independents have 29 seats in the directly elected house of 295 seats. 

