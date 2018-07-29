Afghan president has invited Imran Khan to visit Kabul: Naeemul Haque

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeemul Haque on Sunday said Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has invited PM-elect Imran Khan to visit Kabul.



"The Afghan president telephoned Imran and congratulated him over his victory in the 2018 General Election," Haque said while addressing the media in Islamabad.

"Ghani told Imran that Pakistan and Afghanistan have historic relations and invited him for a tour of the country," the PTI leader added.

Haque further said that the PTI chief informed the Afghan president that he will visit Kabul once he assumes power.

Further, the PTI leader urged Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman to not boycott the Parliament.

"Maulana Fazlur Rehman should take back his decision that his elected candidates will not take the parliamentary oath in light of Imran's vow to aid in probing opposition parties' rigging allegations," Haque asserted.

The PTI leader also shared that the PTI is in talks with various political parties for support to form the government in the Centre and Punjab.

"We have the mandate to form governments in the Centre and Punjab," he reiterated.

Imran during his victory speech on Thursday had said, "We want to work in every possible way to ensure peace in Afghanistan. I would love an open border system like the EU with Afghanistan. Afghanistan is that neighbour of ours that has seen the most human misery and damage in the name of wars. The people of Afghanistan need peace, and Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan."