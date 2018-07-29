Left office of governor Sindh, not politics: M Zubair

KARACHI: Former governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair said on Sunday his resignation meant that he left the office of governor Sindh, but not politics.



While speaking at a press conference, Zubair lamented that the vote count has been continuing even after the election taking place four days ago.

The former governor Sindh said that he has severe reservations on the process of polling.

He said that whatever he did in his tenure as the governor is in front of the nation.

He said that he has never seen an election similar to the recent one before, adding, the elections were held in a manner to make one party win the General Election 2018.

Zubair added that from Peshawar to Karachi, the vote counting could not be managed.

He further stated that despite the ban by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for taking phones in the polling both, there were video clips that showed otherwise.

“All the political parties were made aware of the system,” he said. “All the parties aired their reservations,” added Zubair.

While speaking about the ECP and their system that failed to upload results in real-time Zubair said, “At six in the morning an ECP representative informed that the system has stopped working.”

He mentioned that they were informed quite late about the failure of the system after serious reservations.