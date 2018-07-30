Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jul 30 2018
PML-N decides to take oath, uphold Nawaz's narrative

Monday Jul 30, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Sunday gave a go-ahead to its elected members to take the oath of national and provincial assemblies, sources informed Geo News.

The decision was taken at the Central Executive Committee and parliamentary party chaired by Shehbaz Sharif.

The party decided to intensify its effort to make the next Punjab government without compromising party leader Nawaz Sharif's narrative.

Sources have informed that the party has also decided to take Pakistan Peoples Party's support for making the next provincial government in light of the Charter of Democracy signed between the two parties.

The party has decided to kick-off a series of protests against the rigging, including in the national assembly sessions and to take the APC members in confidence over the CEC decisions.

The PML-N members will have tie black ribbons on their arms in a mark of protest while taking the oath.

