Won’t forgive responsible person if Nawaz’s health further deteriorates: Asif

Monday Jul 30, 2018

Khawaja Asif. Photo: File

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Asif warned that the party would never forgive the responsible person if Nawaz's health deteriorate.

Speaking to the media after party's central executive committee meeting, the former foreign minister said that he has been told that Nawaz has been shifted to the PIMS hospital.

"The party and masses have concerns over the treatment Nawaz is receiving. He has undergone two heart surgeries," Asif said. "Nawaz should not be kept in the condition where his health deteriorate."

Asif demanded that a probe should be launched on the killings of people in Mansehra and those responsible behind it must be apprehended.

Judicial Commission on election rigging

Asif said that the PML-N has demanded the formation of judicial commission over rigging in General Election 2018.

He said that the PML-N government formed a commission on the demand of PTI during their tenure.

"The judicial commission should include judges who have not taken oath under the PCO. We will also publish a white paper on the election process," he said. 

