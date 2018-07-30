Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Jul 30 2018
By
REUTERS

Plane owned by Brazilian plastics firm crashes, pilot dies

By
REUTERS

Monday Jul 30, 2018

Firefighters work at the site after a small plane crashed at the Campo de Marte airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 29, 2018. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto
 

BRASILIA: A small plane crashed on landing at Sao Paulo’s Campo de Marte airfield on Sunday afternoon, killing the pilot, but his six passengers survived, the Brazilian agency that operates the airport said.

The pilot was caught in the burning wreckage of the twin-engine Beechcraft King Air and died before he could be rescued, the fire brigade said.

The G1 News website reported that the founders of Videplast, a leading plastic industry company that makes flexible packaging, Nereu and Geraldo Denardi, were among the passengers who survived.

Comments

More From World:

No new findings in MH370 probe report, families say

No new findings in MH370 probe report, families say

 Updated 3 hours ago
Cambodian PM's party claims all election seats, opposition sees 'death of democracy'

Cambodian PM's party claims all election seats, opposition sees 'death of democracy'

 Updated 3 hours ago
India effectively strips four million of citizenship in Assam

India effectively strips four million of citizenship in Assam

 Updated 3 hours ago
Death toll rises as dry conditions fuel deadly California fires

Death toll rises as dry conditions fuel deadly California fires

 Updated 4 hours ago
Zimbabweans begin voting in first election since Mugabe's removal

Zimbabweans begin voting in first election since Mugabe's removal

 Updated 5 hours ago
More than 500 hikers stranded on mountain after Indonesia quake: official

More than 500 hikers stranded on mountain after Indonesia quake: official

 Updated 7 hours ago
'Very positive signals' after US, Taliban talks: sources

'Very positive signals' after US, Taliban talks: sources

 Updated 9 hours ago
Three dead, seven injured in New Orleans shooting

Three dead, seven injured in New Orleans shooting

 Updated 10 hours ago
Trump threatens US government shutdown over border wall

Trump threatens US government shutdown over border wall

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM