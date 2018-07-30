Shehbaz chairs party meeting in Islamabad, meets top political leaders

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif arrived in the federal capital on Monday for several important meetings.

The PML-N president was accompanied by party leaders and former federal ministers Saad Rafique and Khawaja Asif.

Sources said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman called on Shehbaz at the ministers' enclave of the capital where they discussed several political issues.

Shehbaz has reportedly informed Rehman about his party's decision of not boycotting Parliament.

Similarly, the PML-N president also held a meeting with a delegation of the Awami National Party.

Shehbaz, after chairing a high-level party huddle, also decided that the "sham elections" will be challenged and every forum while the party is also striving to bring forth a consensus candidate for opposition leader in the National Assembly.

According to sources, Shehbaz is also expected to meet his brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who was shifted from Adiala prison to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences late Sunday.

Punjab Home Minister Shaukat Javed said that Shehbaz is yet to be given permission to meet Nawaz at the hospital, which has been declared a sub-jail as the former premier has been convicted for corruption in the Avenfield case.



With regards to ongoing negotiations regarding the forming of government after the July 25 election, in which the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf emerged victorious, Shehbaz is expected to meet Pakistan Peoples Party leaders in the afternoon.