Monday Jul 30 2018
Nation has placed its trust in Imran Khan, says Shah Mahmood

Monday Jul 30, 2018

Shah Mahmood Qureshi addresses media in Islamabad. Photo: Geo News 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said the nation has placed its trust in Imran Khan by voting the party to power, and asked the public to support it in achieving its vision for the country.

Addressing media here earlier today, Qureshi slammed the All Parties Conference – held by opposing parties in the aftermath of the election results – as “unsuccessful” and pointed out that most of the parties rejected boycott of the Parliament.

The All Parties Conference convened by the Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman-led Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal last week rejected the results of the 2018 general elections, but failed to reach a consensus on boycotting the new assemblies.

“The APC was unsuccessful, [most of] the opposition parties rejected Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman’s [suggestion] to boycott the Parliament,” said Qureshi.

“[Everyone] from the world over is congratulating Imran Khan on the victory. Even opponents are praising his [victory] speech. [Imran’s] win is a result of 22 years of political struggle.”

The PTI leader noted the positive events in the Pakistani economy following the elections.

“The stock market has stabilised, the rupee has bounced back,” he remarked.

In a first in four years, the US dollar fell by Rs5.36 in the interbank market on Monday, whereas it dipped by Rs2 in the open market to trade at Rs118 (buying) and between Rs120-122 (selling).

In a first in four years, dollar falls by Rs5.36 in interbank market

As the markets opened, the benchmark KSE-100 index also witnessed a positive trend

The positive economic indicators are said to be largely driven by what investors consider the return of political stability following the July 25 polls.

The national debt will decline by Rs450 billion as the rupee consolidates gains against the greenback.

PTI, PML-N woo MQM

As jockeying for forming a coalition government continues, PTI leader Jahangir Tareen is expected to reach Karachi today in a bid to gain the support of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan to support its bid to form the government in the centre.

Tareen is also expected to ask the MQM for its support in bringing the Sindh Assembly opposition leader from his party. 

Moreover, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and former Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair is also expected to meet the MQM leadership today.

