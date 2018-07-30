MQM-P in limelight as PTI, PML-N attempt to woo support

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen with party chief Imran Khan in Banigala today. Photo: PTI

As political jockeying continues following the July 25 general election, the role of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has become crucial with major parties wooing it for support.

In a bid to seal the support of MQM-P's six MNAs-elect and 16 MPAs-elect in Sindh, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen is expected to reach Karachi today and meet MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and former Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair has arrived at the party's Bahadurabad office to meet MQM-P leaders in this regard.

Sources said the PTI leader, who will reach Karachi on a day's visit tonight, will seek MQM-P's support in supporting the formation of government in the centre, where the PTI gained the maximum number of seats but fell short of a clear majority.

Tareen is also expected to ask the MQM-P for its support in bringing the Sindh Assembly opposition leader from his party.



Moreover, several candidates who contested and won the election as independents have been holding meetings with the PTI leadership at Imran's Bani Gala residence as the party also attempts to form a government in Punjab province.

