Monday Jul 30 2018
ECP orders recount in 26 NA, PP constituencies

Monday Jul 30, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) directed on Monday the recounting of votes in 26 national and provincial constituencies.

Several candidates had objected to the results of their election after the July 25 polls and had appealed to the ECP to order a vote recount.

The recount of several other constituencies is already under way after losing side appealed to the returning offices. 

The ECP stated today that recounting will be held in NA-57 (Murree), NA-158 (Multan), NA-110 (Faisalabad), NA-129 (Lahore), NA-112 (Toba Tek Singh), NA-15 (Abbottabad), NA-10 (Shangla), NA-159, NA-170 (Bahawalpur), NA-118 (Nankana Sahib), NA-140 (Kasur), PP-220 (Multan) and DG Khan district’s PP-291, PP-290, and PP-292 provincial constituencies.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was defeated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Sadaqat Abbasi in NA-57 (Murree).

In NA-158, former premier and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Yousaf Raza Gilani was defeated by the PTI candidate. 

In NA-129, PML-N leader and National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq had defeated PTI's Aleem Khan. 

In NA-15, PML-N's Murtaza Javed Abbasi, the deputy speaker of the NA, had defeated PTI's Ali Asghar Khan. 

In NA-10, the PML-N had emerged victorious whereas in NA-170, the PTI candidate had defeated PML-N leader and former minister Baleeghur Rehman. 

In NA-140, NA-112, NA-110, NA-159, NA-118, the PTI candidates had emerged victorious against the PML-N. 

