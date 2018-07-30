Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jul 30 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Indian PM congratulates Imran over success in election

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jul 30, 2018

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairperson Imran Khan over party’s success in the General Election 2018, sources told Geo News.

Modi congratulated Imran during telephonic contact, according to the sources.

Modi expressed hope that democracy will take deeper roots in Pakistan, and reiterated his vision of peace and development in the entire neighbourhood.

Imran led-PTI had secured 116 seats in the National Assembly after the elections, however, the party is currently contacting other political parties to form the government in the centre.

Earlier in the day, the PTI had claimed it has the required number of seats to form a government in centre and Punjab.

According to PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry, the National Assembly is of around 328-330 members, out of which the PTI currently enjoys the support of 168 members, including women and minority seats.

Once the party forms the government in the centre, Imran Khan is expected to become the next prime minister of the country.

Iran extends warm felicitations

Moreover, Iran also extended warm and cordial felicitations to Imran Khan on the victory of his party in the parliamentary elections.

In a letter, Iranian ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost said people of Pakistan through their ambitious turn out in the elections not only bolstered the democratic pillars but also displayed their willingness to apply their right to self-determination and accomplish progress and development in the country.

He expressed the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran for promoting and enhancing cooperation in all fields with the new government of Pakistan.

Mehdi Honardoost prayed to Almighty Allah for good health and further success of Imran Khan and Tehreek-e-Insaf as well as welfare and progress of the people of Pakistan.

More From Election :

Punjab Assembly: Four independents join PTI

Punjab Assembly: Four independents join PTI

Updated 3 days ago
Imran to take oath as PM before Aug 14: Naeem-ul-Haq

Imran to take oath as PM before Aug 14: Naeem-ul-Haq

 Updated 3 days ago
How political parties fared in the popular vote

How political parties fared in the popular vote

 Updated 3 days ago
Taming the wild horse

Taming the wild horse

 Updated 3 days ago
Imran Khan's PTI leads as ECP declares results of all 270 NA seats

Imran Khan's PTI leads as ECP declares results of all 270 NA seats

 Updated 3 days ago
General Election 2018: Over 4.5 million votes cast in favour of religious parties

General Election 2018: Over 4.5 million votes cast in favour of religious parties

 Updated 3 days ago
These NA constituencies had highest number of rejected votes

These NA constituencies had highest number of rejected votes

 Updated 3 days ago
Politicians in the National Assembly for the first time

Politicians in the National Assembly for the first time

Updated 3 days ago
Independent Abdul Hayi Dasti declared PP-270 winner after recount

Independent Abdul Hayi Dasti declared PP-270 winner after recount

Updated 3 days ago
Japan congratulates Imran Khan, hopes to further strengthen bilateral ties

Japan congratulates Imran Khan, hopes to further strengthen bilateral ties

Updated 3 days ago
US commends voters, says 'flaws' in Pakistan campaign concerning

US commends voters, says 'flaws' in Pakistan campaign concerning

 Updated 3 days ago
BBC apologises over Imran-Wasim mix-up

BBC apologises over Imran-Wasim mix-up

Updated 3 days ago
PPP rejects election process, claims polls were not free and fair

PPP rejects election process, claims polls were not free and fair

 Updated 4 days ago
Pleas approved of Saad Rafique, Abid Sher Ali, Aleem Khan for vote recount

Pleas approved of Saad Rafique, Abid Sher Ali, Aleem Khan for vote recount

Updated 4 days ago
Sattar attends APC against Rabita Committee's advice

Sattar attends APC against Rabita Committee's advice

 Updated 4 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM