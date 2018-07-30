Indian PM congratulates Imran over success in election

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairperson Imran Khan over party’s success in the General Election 2018, sources told Geo News.



Modi congratulated Imran during telephonic contact, according to the sources.

Modi expressed hope that democracy will take deeper roots in Pakistan, and reiterated his vision of peace and development in the entire neighbourhood.

Imran led-PTI had secured 116 seats in the National Assembly after the elections, however, the party is currently contacting other political parties to form the government in the centre.

Earlier in the day, the PTI had claimed it has the required number of seats to form a government in centre and Punjab.

According to PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry, the National Assembly is of around 328-330 members, out of which the PTI currently enjoys the support of 168 members, including women and minority seats.

Once the party forms the government in the centre, Imran Khan is expected to become the next prime minister of the country.

Iran extends warm felicitations

Moreover, Iran also extended warm and cordial felicitations to Imran Khan on the victory of his party in the parliamentary elections.

In a letter, Iranian ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost said people of Pakistan through their ambitious turn out in the elections not only bolstered the democratic pillars but also displayed their willingness to apply their right to self-determination and accomplish progress and development in the country.

He expressed the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran for promoting and enhancing cooperation in all fields with the new government of Pakistan.

Mehdi Honardoost prayed to Almighty Allah for good health and further success of Imran Khan and Tehreek-e-Insaf as well as welfare and progress of the people of Pakistan.