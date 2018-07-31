Can't connect right now! retry
These memes of Jahangir Tareen wooing independents will leave you in fits

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 31, 2018

Jahangir Tareen. Photo: File

Twitter had a field day on Monday as disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen took charge of wooing independent candidates in order for the Imran Khan-led party to gather enough seats to form a government in the centre and Punjab.

With the PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) embroiled in a tussle for the control of Punjab and PTI jockeying to make a government in the centre, Tareen was at the forefront of horse-trading on behalf of his party.

As news reports did rounds of Tareen visiting different independent candidates who had emerged victors during the July 25 polls across Pakistan, Twitter was flooded with memes.

Here are 10 hilarious memes that have us in fits: 


PTI has declared that they are in a position to form the government in Punjab as they have successfully obtained 140 seats after the addition of independents, along with the support of the the PML-Q's eight seats and the Balochistan Awami Party's one seat. 

PML-N was previously in the lead with 129 seats, while the PTI was on its heels with 123 seats.

