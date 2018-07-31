SC seeks assurance water will no longer amass at new Islamabad airport

A rehearsal at the new airport prior to its launch. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court wrapped up on Tuesday a suo motu notice taken after a video showing accumulation of rainwater at the New Islamabad International Airport went viral.



As the hearing went under way today, the additional attorney general (AAG) informed the bench that the rainwater had accumulated in the parking area and not the boarding counter.



Hearing this, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that the parking area is also part of the airport.

He observed further that the court has to look at the construction of the airport not its design.

During the proceedings, the video clip of the water accumulation was again played in court.

When the court inquired into the cost of the new airport, officials of the Civil Aviation Agency informed that the initial cost was Rs37 billion which ballooned to Rs106 billion when the project was completed.

Chief Justice Nisar then observed that no one will take responsibility for the rise in the project’s cost, adding that despite a cost of Rs106 billion construction work is still under way.

In its observations, the court directed the relevant authorities to look into the airport’s design and if possible make necessary changes.

During the hearing, the chief justice also observed that it is said repeatedly that Chaudhry Muneer constructed the new airport, adding that he was only behind the construction of the runway and no one should be scandalised without reason.

Muneer is the father-in-law of convicted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s granddaughter.

The proceedings were then concluded.