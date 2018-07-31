Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 31 2018
By
GEO NEWS

SC seeks assurance water will no longer amass at new Islamabad airport

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jul 31, 2018

A rehearsal at the new airport prior to its launch. Photo: AFP 

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court wrapped up on Tuesday a suo motu notice taken after a video showing accumulation of rainwater at the New Islamabad International Airport went viral.

As the hearing went under way today, the additional attorney general (AAG) informed the bench that the rainwater had accumulated in the parking area and not the boarding counter.

Hearing this, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that the parking area is also part of the airport.

CJP irked at CAA official over rainwater accumulation at new Islamabad airport

Justice Ijazul Ahsan wonders how there could be a water leak in a structure that has just been constructed

He observed further that the court has to look at the construction of the airport not its design.

During the proceedings, the video clip of the water accumulation was again played in court. 

When the court inquired into the cost of the new airport, officials of the Civil Aviation Agency informed that the initial cost was Rs37 billion which ballooned to Rs106 billion when the project was completed.

Chief Justice Nisar then observed that no one will take responsibility for the rise in the project’s cost, adding that despite a cost of Rs106 billion construction work is still under way.

In its observations, the court directed the relevant authorities to look into the airport’s design and if possible make necessary changes.

New Islamabad airport welcomes passengers with inadequate facilities

Passengers, including UK MP Naz Shah, complain of dysfunctional conveyor belt, lack of public transport

During the hearing, the chief justice also observed that it is said repeatedly that Chaudhry Muneer constructed the new airport, adding that he was only behind the construction of the runway and no one should be scandalised without reason.

Muneer is the father-in-law of convicted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s granddaughter.

The proceedings were then concluded. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Policeman arrested for allegedly raping girl in Multan

Policeman arrested for allegedly raping girl in Multan

 Updated 2 hours ago
Thar women record highest turnout in country's electoral history

Thar women record highest turnout in country's electoral history

 Updated 3 hours ago
Perween Rahman murder: ATC reserves verdict on accused's bail petition

Perween Rahman murder: ATC reserves verdict on accused's bail petition

Updated 3 hours ago
Former Sindh Police AIG jailed for 10 years in Rs50 million scam

Former Sindh Police AIG jailed for 10 years in Rs50 million scam

 Updated 3 hours ago
Imran Khan to keep his hometown seat of Mianwali

Imran Khan to keep his hometown seat of Mianwali

 Updated 4 hours ago
Nawaz's medical report doesn't suggest treatment abroad: Punjab home minister

Nawaz's medical report doesn't suggest treatment abroad: Punjab home minister

Updated 3 hours ago
Politics of coalition kicks off in Balochistan

Politics of coalition kicks off in Balochistan

 Updated 4 hours ago
Imran to chair 'important meeting' at Bani Gala shortly

Imran to chair 'important meeting' at Bani Gala shortly

Updated 4 hours ago
Brazilian armed forces chief calls on General Qamar Bajwa

Brazilian armed forces chief calls on General Qamar Bajwa

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM