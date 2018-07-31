Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 31 2018
By
ZBZeeshan Baksh

PTI to bring PML-Q's Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab speaker: sources

By
ZBZeeshan Baksh

Tuesday Jul 31, 2018

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has reportedly decided to bring Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader and former provincial chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the speaker of the Punjab Assembly. 

Sources said on Tuesday that the PTI leadership agreed to the suggestion as it wants to bring a strong candidate at the position since it leads against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with a slight margin in the provincial assembly.

According to sources, however, if the PML-Q leader agrees, he will have to give up his two National Assembly seats which will bring down the PTI's total count and dent its efforts to form a government in the centre. 

PTI claims having majority both in centre and Punjab

A delegation of PML-Q arrived to meet PTI chief Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence

As political jockeying continues to form governments in Punjab and the centre, the PTI leadership has been busy holding meetings with allied parties and independents in a bid to acquire the necessary numbers to form provincial and federal governments. 

At present, the PTI claims it has gained the support of 17 independents and PML-Q MPAs which, in addition to its own 123 members elected to the house, brings its total tally to 149 members in the present provincial assembly of 295 — enough to form a coalition government.

However, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, whose party gained 127 seats in the provincial assembly, says they have enough MPAs, including independents, to form a government and are not revealing their identities on purpose. 

PML-Q stands with PTI 

On Monday, a delegation of PML-Q met PTI chief Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence in the federal capital.

PTI, PML-N claim independents on their side as battle for Punjab continues

PTI claims that its seat share has increased to 131 with the back-to-back joining of independent candidates

In the meeting, PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jahangir Tareen, Asad Umar, Naeem-ul-Haq and others were also present.

The PTI said that seven PML-Q members and one independent expressed support to the party in Punjab. According to a PTI press statement, PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain ensured complete support to Imran.

The PML-Q has also rendered support to the PTI in the National Assembly.

Tallal Chaudry criticises PTI's decision 

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Tallal Chaudry critcised on Tuesday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) reported decision to bring PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi as its candidate for the slot of Punjab Assembly speaker.

He was addressing the media in Islamabad. 

With regards to the PML-N’s claims of electoral rigging in the July 25 General Election, Chaudry said he only seeks CCTV footage of the office of the returning officer in his Faisalabad constituency of NA-102, which he lost to the PTI candidate.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Imran finalises Atif Khan’s name for CM KP

Imran finalises Atif Khan’s name for CM KP

 Updated 5 minutes ago
BAP announces support for PTI in National Assembly

BAP announces support for PTI in National Assembly

 Updated 14 minutes ago
Policeman arrested for allegedly raping girl in Multan

Policeman arrested for allegedly raping girl in Multan

 Updated 2 hours ago
Thar women record highest turnout in country's electoral history

Thar women record highest turnout in country's electoral history

 Updated 3 hours ago
Perween Rahman murder: ATC reserves verdict on accused's bail petition

Perween Rahman murder: ATC reserves verdict on accused's bail petition

Updated 3 hours ago
Former Sindh Police AIG jailed for 10 years in Rs50 million scam

Former Sindh Police AIG jailed for 10 years in Rs50 million scam

 Updated 3 hours ago
Imran Khan to keep his hometown seat of Mianwali

Imran Khan to keep his hometown seat of Mianwali

 Updated 4 hours ago
Nawaz's medical report doesn't suggest treatment abroad: Punjab home minister

Nawaz's medical report doesn't suggest treatment abroad: Punjab home minister

Updated 3 hours ago
Politics of coalition kicks off in Balochistan

Politics of coalition kicks off in Balochistan

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM