Tuesday Jul 31 2018
Nawaz's medical report doesn't suggest treatment abroad: Punjab home minister

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jul 31, 2018

LAHORE: Punjab home minister Shaukat Javed said on Tuesday former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's medical report does not suggest treatment abroad.

Speaking to the media Javed said, Nawaz is being kept in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on doctors’ orders and he will be there till the doctors say otherwise.

He added Nawaz was hesitant to move to the hospital at first, however, hospitals here in Pakistan have all the facilities, especially treatment for the heart.

Earlier in the day, the doctors at PIMS had said the former premier’s health was improving.

Nawaz's health improving, say doctors

PIMS doctors reject reports that the former premier has been shifted from back to Adiala jail

Rejecting news reports that the former premier has been shifted from the hospital back to Adiala jail, where he is currently incarcerated for corruption, the doctors had said Nawaz’s blood tests will be conducted again today.

Last night, Nawaz’s sugar, blood pressure and ECG (electrocardiogram) were not normal which is why all tests will be conducted again today, the doctors had added. 

Nawaz was shifted from Adiala Jail to PIMS cardiac ward on the orders of the caretaker government on Sunday.

The former premier was admitted to PIMS' coronary care unit on doctors' advice, who examined him after he complained of chest pain. A notification issued later declared the medical facility's cardiac ward as a 'sub-jail'.

