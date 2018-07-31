Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Jul 31 2018
By
REUTERS

Dixons Carphone says 4 million more customers could have been hit by cyber attack

By
REUTERS

Tuesday Jul 31, 2018

A sign displays the logo of Dixons Carphone at the company headquarters in London, Britain August 1, 2017. Photo: Reuters file 
 

British electricals and mobile phone retailer Dixons Carphone said on Tuesday that about 10 million records containing personal data of customers may have been obtained in a cyber attack in 2017, much higher than its earlier estimates.

The company, which has become the victim of a major cyber attack for the second time in three years, said the investigation is nearly complete and there is now evidence that some of the data may have left its systems.

However, Dixons Carphone said the customer records do not contain payment card or bank account details and there is no evidence that any fraud has resulted from the incident.

In June, the company said an investigation revealed there was an attempt, going back to July last year, to compromise data on 5.9 million credit cards in one of the processing systems of Currys PC World and Dixons Travel stores.

Last month, Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) said it was heading a criminal investigation into the hack, working with the National Cyber Security Center, the Financial Conduct Authority and Britain’s data protection regulator, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).

Comments

More From Sci-Tech:

US, Japan to hold first bilateral trade talks August 9

US, Japan to hold first bilateral trade talks August 9

 Updated 3 hours ago
OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices

OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices

Updated 7 hours ago
Amid import restrictions, dollar sheds a further Rs2 in interbank market

Amid import restrictions, dollar sheds a further Rs2 in interbank market

 Updated 6 hours ago
Last day today to avail tax amnesty scheme

Last day today to avail tax amnesty scheme

 Updated 9 hours ago
In a first in four years, dollar falls by Rs5.36 in interbank market

In a first in four years, dollar falls by Rs5.36 in interbank market

 Updated yesterday
Asia stocks open lower on fears over US growth

Asia stocks open lower on fears over US growth

 Updated yesterday
Apple and Amazon lead the pack to $1 trillion market value

Apple and Amazon lead the pack to $1 trillion market value

 Updated 2 days ago
Dollar sheds Rs4 after General Election 2018

Dollar sheds Rs4 after General Election 2018

Updated 3 days ago
YouTube plans original programming in India, Japan and other markets

YouTube plans original programming in India, Japan and other markets

 Updated 3 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM