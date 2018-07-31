Former Sindh Police AIG jailed for 10 years in Rs50 million scam

File photo of police. Photo: AFP

KARACHI: An accountability court in Karachi on Tuesday sentenced former assistant inspector general (logistics) Tanveer Hussain Tahir to 10 years in prison on charges of alleged embezzlement of Rs50 million from Sindh Police funds.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs25 million on the ex-AIG.

However, during the hearing of the corruption reference today, the court acquitted former AIG (finance) Syed Fida Hussain Shah.

The reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Tahir alleged that he generated bogus bills to get huge funds in name of fuel allowance for vehicles of the Sindh Police.

“After receiving fuel allowance, money used to be transferred to head constable Mohammad Rafique’s account,” NAB noted.

Last year in October, the Supreme Court had rejected Shah’s bail petition in a reference alleging his involvement in the Rs50 million scam.