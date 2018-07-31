Can't connect right now! retry
MMA denies ECP claims of free and transparent polls: Fazl

KARACHI: Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Chief Fazlur Rehman said on Tuesday that the coalition of religio-political parties vehemently denies the Election Commission of Pakistan’s claims that the elections were free and transparent.

The JUI-F chief was addressing media after a session of the MMA today. Fazl said that the coalition will continue to protest over rigging in some of the constituencies.

He said that the ECP should not continue to argue over the subject. “The nation will not accept a government formed as a result of horse trading,” said the MMA chief.

Fazl said that Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Siraj-ul-Haq’s suggestion to take oath in the National Assembly will be put forth in the All Parties Conference. 

On Monday, the major parties in the opposition held a meeting and decided to form a grand opposition for formulating a strategy on alleged rigging in the July 25 General Election.

Addressing media, senior leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples’ Party, MMA and Awami National Party said there is no parallel of rigging on this scale in elections in the country, in which Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Imran Khan claimed victory.

