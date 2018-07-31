NAB summons Aleem Khan in disproportionate assets case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Aleem Khan in a case related to owing assets more than means of income.



The NAB Lahore has summoned the PTI’s potential candidate for the slot of chief minister Punjab on August 8, around 11 am.

Aleem Khan’s properties in the United States and United Kingdom are also being investigated.

The PTI leader has twice appeared before the probe body in relation to the ongoing investigation.

Sources said that the NAB has not been satisfied with Aleem Khan’s responses in the case submitted on July 30.

Earlier it emerged that Aleem Khan owned assets worth over Rs918 million.

According to Khan’s nomination papers submitted for the recently held elections, the PTI central Punjab president and former MPA holds total assets worth Rs918,278,855.

Khan’s personal property is valued at more than Rs159 million while his ownership of shares is said to be worth more than Rs129.3 million.

Moreover, NAB Lahore has also summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Q leaders Chaudhry Shujat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for questioning on August 16.

The political leaders are under investigation for allegedly owning assets disproportionate to their declared sources of income.