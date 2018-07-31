Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Jul 31 2018
By
AFP

Britain's May to meet Macron in France on Friday

By
AFP

Tuesday Jul 31, 2018

French President Emmanuel Macron will host Theresa May on Friday, the Elysee Palace said Tuesday. Photo: file

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron will host Theresa May on Friday, the Elysee Palace said Tuesday, as the British prime minister races to secure support for a deal on her country´s exit from the European Union.

The two leaders will hold a working meeting and private dinner at the presidential retreat at Bregancon, where Macron and his wife Brigitte will be spending their summer holidays.

May, who will attend with her husband Philip, will be the first foreign leader invited to the fort at Bregancon, perched on a small peninsula on the Mediterranean coast.

Macron´s office did not note any specific agenda items, but an agreement on Britain´s divorce from the EU -- set for March 29, 2019 -- must be forged in principle before a European summit in mid-October.

The EU´s chief negotiator Michel Barnier last week rejected May´s proposal to keep the land frontier between the UK and EU member Ireland open and without a "hard border" that could severely hamper trade.

May´s visit comes after Britain´s new foreign minister Jeremy Hunt met his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris on Tuesday, one of several top British officials being dispatched by May to help drum up support amid difficult Brexit negotiations.

Hunt told French radio earlier Tuesday that a no-deal Brexit was "the last thing we want", adding that May´s chosen strategy was to push for continued close ties. 

Comments

More From World:

Hillary Clinton to bring female voting rights story to television

Hillary Clinton to bring female voting rights story to television

 Updated 54 minutes ago
Koalas starve as residents destroy trees to stop bushfires on Australian island

Koalas starve as residents destroy trees to stop bushfires on Australian island

 Updated 11 hours ago
Obama, Biden reunite for lunch in DC

Obama, Biden reunite for lunch in DC

 Updated 10 hours ago
Zimbabwe's ruling party wins majority seats in parliament

Zimbabwe's ruling party wins majority seats in parliament

Updated 12 hours ago
Danish Muslim women to protest veil ban across country

Danish Muslim women to protest veil ban across country

Updated 12 hours ago
San Juan: The Venezuelan city where nothing works anymore

San Juan: The Venezuelan city where nothing works anymore

 Updated 13 hours ago
Rare blue diamonds may be Earth's deepest secret

Rare blue diamonds may be Earth's deepest secret

 Updated 14 hours ago
US judge blocks release of 3D gun blueprints amid uproar

US judge blocks release of 3D gun blueprints amid uproar

 Updated 14 hours ago
UAE begins visa amnesty scheme for illegal residents

UAE begins visa amnesty scheme for illegal residents

Updated 14 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM