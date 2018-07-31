Can't connect right now! retry
My statements on horse-trading were misinterpreted, says Javed Miandad

Tuesday Jul 31, 2018

Pakistan’s former cricketer Javed Miandad. Photo: Facebook screen shot

Pakistan’s former cricketer Javed Miandad, in a video message, clarified that his statement regarding the incoming government has been misinterpreted. 

In an earlier statement, he had alleged that the incoming government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) was involved in horse-trading. However, in another video he stated that his words were misinterpreted and twisted by the people, adding that he would never demean the would-be premier Imran Khan.

“My statement from yesterday was gravely misapprehended. Someone who voiced his support for ‘Naya Pakistan’ has become the victim of horse trading,” he remarked. 

Furthermore, the cricketing legend clarified that incorrect declarations were getting linked with him, adding that: “I’ve known Imran Khan for the past 20 years and I can provide a guarantee for him.”

Treading ahead, Miandad also remarked that the public is aware of who the real culprits are and who has dissipated the finances.

Speaking highly of the PTI chief, Miandad stated: “Would I speak ill of a person who has been struggling for the past 20 years.”


Moreover, he added: “Imran Khan received the majority votes in the general elections so he should be the one forming the government.”

Lahore plunges into darkness after several feeders trip

 Updated 57 minutes ago
Imran invites Bollywood star Aamir Khan, Indian sportsmen to oath-taking ceremony

 Updated 2 hours ago
MQM-P decides to side with PTI in Centre

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan hits back at 'inappropriate' US fears over IMF bailout

 Updated 2 hours ago
 Updated 2 hours ago
 Updated 2 hours ago
Imran Khan to take PM oath at President House

 Updated 3 hours ago
Pashto stage actress Reshma shot dead by husband in Nowshera

 Updated 4 hours ago
