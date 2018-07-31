Erdogan phones Shehbaz, vows to continue cooperation

The Turkish president also inquired about the health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz-Photo: File

Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday phoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif and congratulated him for election victory in Punjab.

Ergodan told Shehbaz that his country will continue cooperation with him in various projects. He also praised the former Punjab chief minister for playing a key role in strengthening relations between the two countries.

Shehbaz reaffirmed his intention to strengthen the ties further.

The Turkish president also inquired about the health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.