Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 31 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Erdogan phones Shehbaz, vows to continue cooperation

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jul 31, 2018

The Turkish president also inquired about the health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz-Photo: File

Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday phoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif and congratulated him for election victory in Punjab.

Ergodan told Shehbaz that his country will continue cooperation with him in various projects. He also praised the former Punjab chief minister for playing a key role in strengthening relations between the two countries.

Shehbaz reaffirmed his intention to strengthen the ties further.

The Turkish president also inquired about the health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan to take PM oath at President House

Imran Khan to take PM oath at President House

 Updated an hour ago
Pashto stage actress Reshma shot dead by husband in Nowshera

Pashto stage actress Reshma shot dead by husband in Nowshera

 Updated 2 hours ago
Over 300 Pakistanis stranded in China after airline cancels flight

Over 300 Pakistanis stranded in China after airline cancels flight

Updated 2 hours ago
Karachi police in hot water again for alleged homicide

Karachi police in hot water again for alleged homicide

 Updated 3 hours ago
PTI Balochistan unhappy with Tareen naming CM Balochistan

PTI Balochistan unhappy with Tareen naming CM Balochistan

 Updated 2 hours ago
FIA summons Zardari, Talpur on Aug 4 in money-laundering probe

FIA summons Zardari, Talpur on Aug 4 in money-laundering probe

 Updated 4 hours ago
PPP asks MQM-P to choose between federal, Sindh govts

PPP asks MQM-P to choose between federal, Sindh govts

 Updated 5 hours ago
SC approves Mustafa Kamal’s plea on delimitation in Karachi

SC approves Mustafa Kamal’s plea on delimitation in Karachi

 Updated 5 hours ago
COAS applauds performance of Army Elections Support Centre during polls: ISPR

COAS applauds performance of Army Elections Support Centre during polls: ISPR

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM