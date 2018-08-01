SC to announce verdict in Tallal Chaudry contempt case on August 2

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will announce its verdict on a contempt case against minister of state for interior Tallal Chaudry.



Chaudry has been ordered by the apex court to ensure he is present in court during tomorrow's proceedings.

The court had reserved the verdict last month on July 11.

The apex court had initiated contempt proceedings against Chaudry on account of "derogatory and contemptuous speeches/statements" with regard to the court, according to a notification issued on February 2.



In his response to the contempt notice, Chaudhry wrote that scandalising the court or doing anything that tends to bring the court into ‘hatred, ridicule or contempt’ is ‘not even the last thing on the respondent’s mind.’



“Whatever has been said might have been taken into account without relevance to the context due to media reporting,” states the response.

"There is no allegation on the answering respondent that any action or conduct of the answering respondent tends to prejudice the determination of a matter pending before the court."