Pervez Khattak apologises over use of foul language in speeches

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Pervez Khattak tendered an apology on Wednesday for making inappropriate comments while delivering speeches at the time of the party’s election campaign.

The Election Commission of Pakistan heard the case against Pervez Khattak for using foul language in his speeches.

In a written response to the ECP, tendering an unconditional apology, Khattak wrote that the remarks were unintentional and he is ashamed of it.

As the hearing went under way today, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan observed that the PTI leader had used certain objectionable statements in his speeches including derogatory remarks for women.

"Khattak used extremely inappropriate words against women," the chief election commissioner noted. A member of ECP also observed that Khattak had not appeared before the electoral body today.

The PTI leader's legal counsel Sikandar Bashir apprised the court that Khattak had already apologised for his statements. "Khattak appeared on a programme on Geo News where he explained his statements and issued an apology," the lawyer said.

The election commission then ordered Khattak's lawyer to submit the details regarding his client's media apology.

The hearing was then adjourned till August 9, when ECP will announce its verdict on the case.

Last month, the electoral body had sent notices to Khattak, ex-speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq, and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) president Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman for using indecent language during their election campaigns.

In the hearing on July 21, ECP had linked Khattak's election result to the case's verdict. If found guilty, Khattak may not be able to keep his seat in the National Assembly. The PTI leader bagged 82,118 votes to win polls from NA 25 Nowshera 1.