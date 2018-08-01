Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Aug 01 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Supreme Court dismisses ECP's NA-60 poll delay order

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Aug 01, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court declared null and void on Wednesday the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone polling in NA-60 Rawalpindi after the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Hanif Abbasi.

On July 22, Abbasi was sentenced for life in the ephedrine quota case following which the ECP postponed the election in the Rawalpindi constituency citing various legal provisions regarding fairness of polls.

On July 24, Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Sheikh Rasheed, Abbasi’s main contender in the constituency, approached the top court against the ECP order but the Supreme Court allowed for the postponement to continue and decided to take up his plea later.

CJP dismisses Sheikh Rasheed's plea against NA-60 poll delay

Supreme Court accepts AML chief's petition for hearing into interpretation of legal points raised

Hearing the case today, a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar directed the ECP to hold the by-election on the seat on time.

Rasheed praised the chief justice over the court’s decision and took back his petition against the ECP order.

The AML chief also contested and won the July 25 General Election from Rawalpindi's NA-62 seat. 

'ECP bound to provide level-playing field'

Following the verdict against Abbasi, the ECP had issued a statement: "Only two days are left to the conduct of polls when Mr Hanif Abbasi, a potential candidate from NA-60 Rawalpindi-IV, has been disqualified, which has resulted in heated debate in the media and political circles rendering the atmosphere as fully and negatively charged.”

“The ECP having taken cognisance of all the attending circumstances is bound to provide level playing field to the contestants, under the Constitution and the law, particularly Section 4 of the Elections Act 2017 read with Article 218(3) of the Constitution and the powers of the Commission defined by the august Supreme Court of Pakistan in famous Workers Party case, and further in order to do complete justice between the contestants and the parties, the ECP directs that the general elections 2018 in NA-60 Rawalpindi IV is postponed.,” it stated further.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan to take PM oath at President House

Imran Khan to take PM oath at President House

 Updated an hour ago
Pashto stage actress Reshma shot dead by husband in Nowshera

Pashto stage actress Reshma shot dead by husband in Nowshera

 Updated 2 hours ago
Over 300 Pakistanis stranded in China after airline cancels flight

Over 300 Pakistanis stranded in China after airline cancels flight

Updated 2 hours ago
Karachi police in hot water again for alleged homicide

Karachi police in hot water again for alleged homicide

 Updated 3 hours ago
PTI Balochistan unhappy with Tareen naming CM Balochistan

PTI Balochistan unhappy with Tareen naming CM Balochistan

 Updated 2 hours ago
FIA summons Zardari, Talpur on Aug 4 in money-laundering probe

FIA summons Zardari, Talpur on Aug 4 in money-laundering probe

 Updated 4 hours ago
PPP asks MQM-P to choose between federal, Sindh govts

PPP asks MQM-P to choose between federal, Sindh govts

 Updated 5 hours ago
SC approves Mustafa Kamal’s plea on delimitation in Karachi

SC approves Mustafa Kamal’s plea on delimitation in Karachi

 Updated 5 hours ago
COAS applauds performance of Army Elections Support Centre during polls: ISPR

COAS applauds performance of Army Elections Support Centre during polls: ISPR

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM