Wednesday Aug 01 2018
PML-N’s Amir Muqam summoned by NAB on August 2

Wednesday Aug 01, 2018

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Amir Muqam on August 2 in relation to corruption allegations.  

Muqam, who is the president of PML-N's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chapter, is accused of owning assets disproportionate to means of income.  

A probe into assets owned by Muqam is under way, NAB officials said. 

Last month, the PML-N leader had asked for more time to appear before the anti-graft body. He had informed NAB that he was unable to appear before it due to his engagements pertaining to his election campaign, sources within NAB had informed Geo News.

The bureau has accused Muqam of purchasing properties in Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar. According to NAB, the accused also purchased agricultural land in Swat, Shangla, and Peshawar.

Muqam was first summoned to appear before NAB on July 12, however, he remained absent. The bureau then summoned him for the second time today.

The anti-graft body has been actively cracking down against corruption, particularly in Punjab. In June, it arrested PML-N leader Raja Qamar Ul Islam in connection with Punjab Saaf Pani Company corruption case.

