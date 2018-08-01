Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Aug 01 2018
Obama, Biden reunite for lunch in DC

Wednesday Aug 01, 2018

Barack Obama and Joe Biden dine Monday at Dog Tag Bakery in Georgetown. Photo: Dog Tag Bakery

Former US president Barack Obama and vice-president Joe Biden reunited for a lunch in a bakery in Washington, DC.

This was the duo's first joint public appearance since they left office in early 2017.

Speaking to Washington Post Amanda Ogilvile the bakery chief executive said she is a is a little bit awestruck.

"They shook every fellow’s hand, hugged them and listened to their stories. It was just a phenomenal scene."

According to Ogilvile she was tipped off only six minutes before Obama and Biden arrived with their Secret Service detail.

The bakery even posted a video of the duo on their Instagram account.

"Look who stopped by the Dog Tag Bakery earlier today! Barack Obama and Joe Biden surprised us at lunch and took some time to chat with our Fellows. Thank you for supporting our mission to empower service-disabled veterans, military spouses, and caregivers," the post read.

The duo also met with other customers and took pictures with them.

The two also talked to them about their future business plans for about 20 to 30 minutes before grabbing a bite to eat.

"They shook everyone's hand," Ogilvie said, "As they left and talked with the fellows about the business ideas they had shared," she added.

