Wednesday Aug 01 2018
ZBZeeshan Baksh

Aleem Khan not likely to be made Punjab CM: sources

ZBZeeshan Baksh

Wednesday Aug 01, 2018

PTI leader Aleem Khan. Photo: File

LAHORE: Speculation has been rife regarding who will be given the coveted chief ministership of Pakistan’s largest province Punjab.

As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) remain embroiled in a tussle and muster support to form the government in Punjab, the Imran Khan-led party is considering names of party members for key ministries.

With PTI claiming that they have a majority in the province after support of independents and allied parties such as the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), a few names have emerged regarding who the next Punjab chief minister will be.

Sources, however, told Geo News on Wednesday, “PTI has still not been able to finalise a name for the slot of Punjab chief minister.”

It was widely speculated that PTI leader Aleem Khan will be made the provincial chief minister.

However, sources said, “Aleem is unlikely to be given the post in light of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation against him."

“Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s name has also not been finalised for the post,” the sources further said.

According to sources, MPAs-elect Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal and Raja Yasir Humayun are being considered for key ministries.

“Sibtain Khan, Raja Basharat, Mian Waris and Makhdum Hashim Jawan Bakht will also likely be made ministers,” the sources continued.

Further, dismissing reports that Yasmin Rashid will be made the provincial chief minister, sources said that she will likely be given the Ministry of Health.

“Mahmood-ur-Rasheed will also be made senior minister,” the sources said.

The Imran Khan-led party had officially won 123 seats in the Punjab Assembly while PML-N had secured 129 during the July 25 polls, when election was held on a total of 295 seats. 

PTI is in a position to form a coalition government not only in the centre but also in three provinces of the country — Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Punjab.

According to sources, PML-Q leader and former provincial chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will be appointed speaker of the Punjab Assembly.

"PML-Q and PTI will work together to form federal and Punjab government," the sources added.

Further, the sources said, "PML-Q will receive two ministries each in centre and in Punjab for lending support to PTI."

