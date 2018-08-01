Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Aug 01 2018
By
Waqar Satti

PPP asks MQM-P to choose between federal, Sindh govts

By
Waqar Satti

Wednesday Aug 01, 2018

Senior leadership of PPP has informed the MQM of the decision that it won’t be included in the Sindh cabinet if it opts to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Centre-Photo: File

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has told the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) that it must make a choice between joining the federal government and Sindh government.

According to sources, senior leadership of PPP has informed the MQM of the decision that it won’t be included in the Sindh cabinet if it opts to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Centre.

The MQM-P clinched 16 seats in the Sindh Assembly in the July 25 general election, and has six seats in the National Aseembly.

The PTI has invited the party to join it in the Centre, although the MQM-P has yet to make a decision on the matter.

A meeting of the party’s Rabita Committee remained inconclusive on the matter.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan to take PM oath at President House

Imran Khan to take PM oath at President House

 Updated an hour ago
Pashto stage actress Reshma shot dead by husband in Nowshera

Pashto stage actress Reshma shot dead by husband in Nowshera

 Updated 2 hours ago
Over 300 Pakistanis stranded in China after airline cancels flight

Over 300 Pakistanis stranded in China after airline cancels flight

Updated 2 hours ago
Karachi police in hot water again for alleged homicide

Karachi police in hot water again for alleged homicide

 Updated 3 hours ago
PTI Balochistan unhappy with Tareen naming CM Balochistan

PTI Balochistan unhappy with Tareen naming CM Balochistan

 Updated 2 hours ago
FIA summons Zardari, Talpur on Aug 4 in money-laundering probe

FIA summons Zardari, Talpur on Aug 4 in money-laundering probe

 Updated 4 hours ago
SC approves Mustafa Kamal’s plea on delimitation in Karachi

SC approves Mustafa Kamal’s plea on delimitation in Karachi

 Updated 5 hours ago
COAS applauds performance of Army Elections Support Centre during polls: ISPR

COAS applauds performance of Army Elections Support Centre during polls: ISPR

 Updated 6 hours ago
Three more independent MPAs-elect slated to join PTI today

Three more independent MPAs-elect slated to join PTI today

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM