PPP asks MQM-P to choose between federal, Sindh govts

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has told the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) that it must make a choice between joining the federal government and Sindh government.

According to sources, senior leadership of PPP has informed the MQM of the decision that it won’t be included in the Sindh cabinet if it opts to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Centre.

The MQM-P clinched 16 seats in the Sindh Assembly in the July 25 general election, and has six seats in the National Aseembly.

The PTI has invited the party to join it in the Centre, although the MQM-P has yet to make a decision on the matter.

A meeting of the party’s Rabita Committee remained inconclusive on the matter.