Karachi police in hot water again for alleged homicide

KARACHI: The family of a rickshaw driver killed by a bullet has asked for an investigation to ascertain whether he was killed by police, landing the institution in hot water again.



According to police, Nafees Khan was allegedly killed in an exchange of fire between police and a group of motorcyclists trying to rob a car in New Karachi.

SSP Central Irfan Baloch told Geo News that one of the four assailants were caught and is in detention.

The family of Nafees, father of 11 and a retired army official, expressed doubt over police’s claims and demanded that an investigation be carried out to ascertain the truth.

The post-mortem report shows Nafees received a bullet in his head.

DIG Police Khadim Hussain Rind meanwhile said the issue is being investigated and assured the family it would be properly probed.

Karachi police has often been criticised for fake encounters. The issue received significant press when former senior police official Rao Anwar was blamed for killing a man in a fake encounter.