Opposition's APC to finalise future course of action today

ISLAMABAD: Members of opposition parties have begun arriving at National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq's residence for the All-Parties Conference (APC) which is expected to conclude wit h a joint strategy for the opposition's future course of action following the July 25 General Election.

The APC will include Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Shehbaz Sharif, Senator Raja Zafarul Haq, Saad Rafique, Khawaja Asif and Ahsan Iqbal, Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Khursheed Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Senator Sherry Rehman, Yousaf Raza Gilani, Senator Farhatullah Babar and Raja Pervez Ashraf, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal's Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Senator Sirajul Haq, Sajid Mir, Liaquat Baloch and Owais Noorani, Awami National Party's Asfandyar Wali Khan, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party's Mahmood Khan Achakzai, National Party's Senator Hasil Bizenjo, Pak Sarzameen Party's Mustafa Kamal and members of other opposition parties.

Shehbaz Sharif with PPP leaders after arriving for the meeting today. Photo: Geo News

The delegations of the mainstream political parties such as the PPP and PML-N have arrived at Sadiq's residence for the meeting, as have other political leaders from the ANP and MMA.

Former Opposition leader Khursheed Shah said that the opposition is bringing a joint candidate for Speaker and Deputy Speaker.



Shah further said that the presence of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto is not likely.

Geo News, quoting sources, had said earlier that PPP chief Bilawal could be attending the APC.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan will not be attending the APC since it has decided to support the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Centre.

Sources said the APC will finalise names of the opposition’s candidates for the posts of prime minister, speaker and deputy speaker as well as finalise a strategy regarding the oath-taking of the MNAs-elect.



The opposition’s strategy with regards to protesting inside and outside the Parliament will also be discussed, sources added.

Moreover, the parties are also expected to decide on a consensus candidate for the slot of the opposition leader in the National Assembly.

With regards to alleged rigging in the July 25 General Election, sources said the opposition parties will also issue a white paper and reiterate their call for the resignation of the chief election commissioner and other Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

The ECP has already dismissed the demand.