PML-N’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Amir Muqam summoned by NAB today

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Amir Muqam is expected to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) today in relation to a corruption probe.



Muqam, who is the president of PML-N's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chapter, is accused of owning assets disproportionate to his declared means of income.

The PML-N leader, who served as an adviser to the prime minister in the previous federal government, was summoned before the bureau at 11am but it is unclear as of now if he will appear.

While speaking to the media, Muqam said that he hopes to be exonerated by NAB.

Muqam said, NAB has given him a proforma in which they have inquired about his assets details adding that he has been in the business of construction since 1989 and that he has assets in billions which are in front of everyone.

Furthermore, the former advisor to the PM said, that he has submitted all the details to NAB along with dates for when he undertook each project.

Muqam was first summoned to appear before NAB on July 12, however, he remained absent. The bureau then summoned him for a second time yesterday.

Last month, the PML-N leader had asked for more time to appear before the anti-graft body after having been summoned. He had informed NAB that he was unable to appear before it due to his engagements pertaining to his election campaign.

The bureau has accused Muqam of purchasing properties in Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar. According to NAB, the accused also purchased agricultural land in Swat, Shangla, and Peshawar.

Muqam contested the 2018 General Election from two National Assembly constituencies and two provincial assembly constituencies — NA-2, NA-29, PK-2 and PK-4 — but was unable to win any seat.