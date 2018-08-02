Can't connect right now! retry
PTI's candidate retains seats over PML-N's Abid Sher Ali in NA-108 recount

PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali. Photo: File

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Farrukh Habib retained the NA-108, Faisalabad 8 seat over Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Abid Sher Ali.

A vote recount was conducted in the constituency on the PML-N leader’s request.

As per the Form 47 issued by the returning officer after the recount, the PTI candidate received 112,029 votes while 110,828 votes were cast in favour of the PML-N leader.

The initial results announcement following the July 25 polls had put Habib’s vote count at 112,740 and Ali’s at 111,529.

Following the recount results announcement, PTI workers celebrated outside the RO’s office and distributed sweets.

Abid Sher Ali, a relative of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, served as the water and power minister in the previous government.

