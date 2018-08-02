Can't connect right now! retry
business
Thursday Aug 02 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Interim finance minister terms last budget by PML-N govt ‘unrealistic’

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Aug 02, 2018

Akhtar said that facts and figures in the budget are a matter of 'concern'-Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Interim Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar on Thursday termed the 2018 budget by former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government “unrealistic”.

Speaking to media here, Akhtar said that facts and figures in the budget are a matter of “concern”.

She also commented on the prevalent economic conditions, saying that work on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) project is underway and the incoming government would be apprised about the same.

She said terming the IMF programme “bailout” is not correct.

Akhtar added that fiscal and current account deficit have exceeded the targets, and that there is a need to bring economic stability in the country.

Pompeo warns against IMF bailout for Pakistan that aids China

US looks forward to engagement with the new Pakistan government but there is ‘no rationale’ for a bailout that pays off Chinese loans to Pakistan, says US Secretary of State

Unnecessary expenses need to be cut down to meet SDG targets, she added.

In an apparent response to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’ statement, Akhtar said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has nothing to with the IMF programme.

Pompeo had on Wednesday warned IMF against providing funds to Pakistan to pay off Chinese lenders.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM