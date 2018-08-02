Remains to be seen what was agreed between PTI, MQM: Shah

Khursheed Shah. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party leader Khursheed Shah said on Thursday that it remains to be seen what Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan was offered by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for their support in the Centre.



MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui while speaking on Geo News programme ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath’, confirmed his party’s leaning after the results of the General Election 2018.

“The Pakistan Peoples’ Party does not need anyone in Sindh. The MQM-P will sit alongside the PTI on government benches,” he said. “We respect everyone’s mandate and want everyone to respect ours.”

Speaking to Geo News, the former opposition leader said that PTI leader Imran Khan as prime minister cannot live at the Speaker House as the place is a property of the parliament and according to the laws premier cannot live there.